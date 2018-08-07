ECO Center to host 'Bat Basics'
"It's going to be so much fun," biologist and education coordinator Emma Wells said. "We've got Trina Morris with the Georgia (Department of Natural Resources) coming and she's bringing a bat."
Morris heads up a variety of bat surveys, studies and preservation programs for the DNR's wildlife resources division.
The free, family-friendly presentation on "Bat Basics" is part of the ECO Center's community speaker series, which is aimed at teaching local residents about the natural world around them.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at the river education center in Ridge Ferry Park. Wells said there are still seats available, but attendees can call 706-622-6435 or email her at ewells@romega.us to preregister.
The reminder was part of a Tuesday update to the city-county Joint Development Oversight Committee.
ECO Center Director Ben Winkelman said the public facility is on track to serve at least 10,000 children — on field trips from schools around the region — by the end of the year.
He, Wells and staff biologist Jason Hosford use state curriculum standards in their programs. They're also certified to train teachers in the Project Wet, Project Wild and Project Learning Tree instructional blocks.
"They can't get the materials from DNR without going through the training," Winkelman said. "So not only are we educating students, we're educating teachers too."
They're also slated to take their final class today and get their teaching certificates for the Adopt-A-Stream program. Groups volunteering to help monitor water quality had to go to Atlanta for training, Winkelman said.
"Now we can do the training in-house at the ECO Center," he added.
The facility opened in 2009 in the old Oostanaula pump station, which was converted with an $834,825 earmark in the 2006 special purpose, local option sales tax package. It's slated for an expansion with funding from the 2017 SPLOST.
Committee members also heard from Chief Building Official Howard Gibson, who said Krystal officials also are poised to demolish their restaurants on Shorter Avenue and Turner McCall Boulevard.
Two new Krystal stores will be built on the same sites.
"The engineering plans are close. We have the Shorter one under review already, but they want to do them both at the same time," Gibson said.
The conceptual plans show dual drive-through lanes at both locations.