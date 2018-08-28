ECO Center gets grant for archery programming
The cash value of the grant is close to $7,000 according to ECO Center Director Ben Winkelman. He said the center would be applying for a second round of funding this fall to be able to purchase the popular 3-D targets which are a favorite of youngsters.
Wells said the first two archery programs will be conducted for home-schooled students on Sept. 11 and 14. Both of the programs are completely filled up.
"Ben is going to be teaching students from the very beginning." Wells said. Winkelman said that aside from the fundamentals of shooting, the programming will include information about the history of archery and how it was important to Native American culture.
The first group will be younger students from ages 8-12 while the second session will be for students 10 and up
The Genesis compound bows are the same bows that are used with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Archery in the Schools program. Each bow, and most of the ones that have been purchased, are for right-handed shooters, and are adjustable with 10-20 pound pulls. Winkelman said the pull strength can be adjusted and customized to the upper body strength of each student.
"The higher the poundage, the faster the arrow files," Winkelman said. Wells explained that the students need to be strong enough so the bow is not shaking when they pull back the arrow.
In addition to the special archery programs that can be scheduled through the ECO Center, the facility in Ridge Ferry Park will be the home to the annual Ducks Unlimited Greenwings shooting sports event on Sept. 15. Since shotguns cannot be fired within the city limits, the event will feature BB guns and archery along with river and hunter safety programs.
There is a $15 admission that comes with a T-shirt and free lunch as well as a subscription to the Greenwings magazine. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 there at the ECO Center. Contact David Culp at 706-346-0571 for additional information.