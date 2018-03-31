Easter egg hunt puts focus on Jesus
An estimated 200 kids and their parents took part in the Christ Temple Ministries egg hunt Saturday — an annual event that puts the focus firmly on Easter and its promise of new beginnings.
"This is all about Jesus," organizer Elaine Owens told the waiting crowd while quizzing the children on Bible trivia.
In addition to candy-filled eggs, prizes were awarded in each age group to those well-versed in Scripture. And, standing by a wooden cross draped with a purple banner, Bishop Nealon Guthrie called out each contributor as a real-life local role model.
"This is the right age to teach these children about belonging to a community," Guthrie said. "A stronger community makes a better city and better cities make a better world."
City Commissioner Milton Slack and his wife, Clemontene Slack, donated three new bicycles as special prizes, eliciting "oohs" from the young crowd. Rome Police Officer Kevin Drew also was introduced as a friend the children could count on.
"Listen to your parents; listen to your teachers. And if you ever need help, call on us," Drew said. "We want unity in the community and it starts with you and me."
Janet Baltzer of Angel Express manned a table filled with stuffed animals, as an extra gift for each child's Easter basket. Charles Love, president of the North Rome Community Action Committee, spoke briefly about their work and then summed up with Psalm 133:1.
"Behold how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell in unity," he said.
Akida Muldrew brought her sons and daughters to the gathering at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. It was the family's first outing to the 24-year-old tradition and, fittingly, it was community that led them there.
"My neighbor told me about it," Muldrew said with a smile.
Guthrie said more than 2,000 eggs were scattered around the lower level of the fairgrounds parking area. The hunt was divided into three age groups so the children could participate with their peers.