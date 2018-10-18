With a quick snip of scissors, the We Care Service Center was officially opened at East Central Elementary School Thursday, which will offer school supplies, food, clothes and media center resources for those in need.
“This is a dream come true for us, we see students come in our doors that need things and we are breaking the barriers to get them in the classroom and get them better prepared to learn,” Miriam Loveless, school counselor said.
The care center is comprised of four components, including a care closet which offers clothing from adults to toddlers. It will hold school supplies for any student who comes to school without them, as well as food to send home with kids over the weekend to make sure they have proper meals. Finally, in the corner of the center are two stations with Macintosh computers that are reserved for parents who need to use them to look for a place to live, send in job applications, or any other necessity that would benefit their family.
The center began to take shape after the school found out about Donors Choose, a crowd-funding company that allows teachers to post their projects and have donors from across the world donate supplies and money. Donations made to the site will be matched by partners to the organization. In two weeks East Central was able to get $400 in donations from Donors Choose, and used the money to buy what was needed to kick start the center, Loveless said. The school also has a food pantry which works in conjunction with its care center and regularly sends students home with bags of food.
The East Central Elementary School’s food pantry is just down the hall from the care center, and is full of non-expired uneaten food that would normally be thrown away. This project began when second grade teacher Faith Cole saw the staggering amounts of food that was being discarded and wanted to redistribute it to children who needed it. They then got in contact with the organization, Helping Hands, who helped them work out the legality of their food pantry and even arranged for a milk refrigerator to be placed in the care center. Cole said that 400 pounds of food was regularly being wasted, but is now being redistributed to students and families who need it.
“It’s a great idea, I hope every school will take that initiative,” Alvin Jackson of the Rome City School’s board of education said. “That is a lot of food to be thrown away.”
Principal Kristin Teems said she loves the care center and the food pantry because it makes the kids enjoy working to help others. The EC stands for East Central as well as “Everyone Cares,” a perfect way to sum up the school she said.