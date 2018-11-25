Early voting starts today for the two statewide elections remaining to be decided from Nov. 6 — Georgia secretary of state and a Public Service Commission post.
The runoff election is set for Dec. 4, when all 25 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, Floyd County voters can cast their ballots in advance through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are two universal precincts set up: at the County Administration Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave, and the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
Leaders of the county's political parties are urging their followers to return to the polls. Turnout topped 58 percent for the general election but runoffs typically draw smaller numbers.
Ruth Demeter, chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party, said they are contacting voters, especially through social media, to remind them of the election — and the importance of the secretary of state, who oversees elections.
"I think a lot of people, regardless of party affiliation, will agree that the Georgia election was a small to moderate disaster," Demeter said Sunday. "That indicates to me there is a need for change in the secretary of state's office."
Democrat John Barrow and Republican Brad Raffensperger are vying to replace Brian Kemp, a Republican. Kemp stayed in the position during the election, where he won the governorship with 50.22 percent of the vote following a heated battle with Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Floyd GOP Chair Andy Garner said they are keeping the party headquarters on Broad Street open through the runoff and running local commercials to boost Republican candidates. He called the secretary of state position "critical" to ensuring fair elections.
"We don't trust the Democrats to oversee elections, especially in light of Stacey Abrams' refusal to concede ... despite needing at least 17,000 (more) votes to force a runoff," Garner said Sunday.
Abrams, who finished with 48.83 percent of the vote — a Libertarian candidate won the rest — admitted Kemp's victory but did not concede, claiming voter suppression played a role in the outcome.
Two candidates also are vying for the Public Service Commission District 3 post.
Incumbent Republican Chuck Eaton got 48.7 percent of the vote in the general election and Democrat Lindy Miller got 47.63 percent. A Libertarian candidate pulled enough votes to prevent either from getting the "50 percent plus 1" needed to win.
All voters registered by the Oct. 9 deadline for the general election are eligible to vote in the runoff, even if they didn't vote on Nov. 6.