Early voting ahead of the Nov. 5 election day starts Monday and will run through Friday, Nov. 1 to decide six Rome City Commission seats, as well as one ballot measure.
This year, early voting will be held at the Floyd County Health Department at 16 E. 12th St. — instead of at the County Administration Building — with polls open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On election day Nov. 5, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular precincts.
As of Friday, there was no plan in place to have weekend hours during the early voting period, but that may change.
“The city’s position is that we have the option of offering Saturday and Sunday voting and we as a commission have exercised that option to do so,” Rome City Commissioner Evie McNiece said Friday. “Preparations are in the works to make that happen. This is important because we want to allow all citizens the opportunity to get out there and exercise their right to vote.”
Previously, there had been some concern that since the Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration Office already set the schedule for voting to take place on weekdays only, it may not be changed.
There are nine people running for six seats in Wards 1 and 3, which is two-thirds of the entire commission. Ward 1 candidates include incumbents Sundai Stevenson, Milton Slack and Bill Irmscher and challengers Mark Cochran and James “Jim” Bojo. Ward 3 candidates are incumbents Craig McDaniel and Mayor Bill Collins and challengers Bonny Askew and J.J. Walker Seifert.
In addition, voters will decide if they want to allow establishments that have alcohol sales as at least 50% of their business to be able to serve alcohol starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays — instead of the current restriction of waiting until 12:30 p.m.
There are 19,179 registered voters in Rome, which is 32% of Floyd County’s total of 59,802 voters, according to Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady.