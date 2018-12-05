Absentee ballots for the special election won't be sent out unless requested.
A special election to fill the State House District 14 seat vacated by Christian Coomer is scheduled for Dec. 18 — and early voting starts Monday. The district covers a section of southeastern Floyd and the western half of Bartow.
Four Bartow County Republicans are running: Coomer's father, Ken Coomer; Nickie Leighly, a small business owner; Mitchell Scoggins, a retired probate court judge; and Nathan Wilson, owner of Wilson Contracting Co.
Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said Thursday the race only affects local voters in the precincts of Barkers, Chulio, Etowah, Howell and part of North Rome.
"The majority of the activity will take place in Bartow County," he said.
Voters at the North Rome precinct could be in either the 13th or 14th House District. Brady said they can visit the Georgia My Voter website to check, if they're unsure, or call the elections office at 706-291-5167.
"I think this will only involve about 100 to 150 people in North Rome," he said.
Brady also cautioned that because it's a special election, voters who normally have absentee ballots sent automatically will have to request one separately for this race. He also noted the short turnaround time for the election and emphasized that voted ballots must be returned by Dec. 18 to count.
"Ask yourself how long is it going to take to get to you and how long is it going to take to get it back," he said.
Early voting next week will take place only at the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All eligible precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Christian Coomer had been unopposed for re-election when Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the Georgia Court of Appeals. He withdrew Oct. 31 when he was sworn in as a judge but the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election had already been set.