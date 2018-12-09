Early voting starts today in the Dec. 18 special election to fill the State House District 14 seat vacated by Christian Coomer.
The district covers a small section of southeastern Floyd and the western half of Bartow. Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said the race only affects local voters in the precincts of Barkers, Chulio, Etowah, Howell and part of North Rome.
Four Bartow County Republicans are running: Coomer's father, Ken Coomer; Nickie Leighly, a small business owner; Mitchell Scoggins, a retired probate court judge; and Nathan Wilson, owner of Wilson Contracting Co.
Voters who want absentee ballots must specifically request one from the elections office. They aren't sent automatically for special elections.
The Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., will be open for in-person voting through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All eligible precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters at the North Rome precinct could be in either the 13th or 14th House District. Brady said they can visit the Georgia My Voter website to check, if they're unsure, or call the elections office at 706-291-5167.
Coomer, who was unopposed for re-election, stepped down for a seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals.