So far 884 votes have been cast in the city commission race at the close of business, according to Floyd County’s chief elections clerk Robert Brady.
There are 19,179 eligible voters voters to choose six of the nine City Commission seats to decided in the election on Nov. 5. That race along with the “brunch bill” question of if restaurants can serve alcohol as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Total participation comes to approximately just under five percent voter participation so far.
Early voting continues until Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two universal locations: the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and the Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St.
All six city precincts will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters will have to go to their assigned location then – Mount Alto North, Mount Alto South, Town Rome, North Rome, East Rome or South Rome. Check the Georgia My Voter Page website for your site and status or call the Elections Office at 706-291-5167.
Voters can select up to three commission candidates in each of two wards. The top three vote-getters in each ward will take the seats in January.
The five candidates running in Ward 1 are incumbents Sundai Stevenson, Milton Slack and Bill Irmscher and challengers Mark Cochran and Jim Bojo. There are four candidates in Ward 3: Bonny Askew, J.J. Walker Seifert and incumbents Bill Collins and Craig McDaniel. Commissioner Evie McNiece is not running for re-election.