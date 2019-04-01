The rescue of a bald eagle with a broken wing last week off US 411 South near the bypass has ended in sad news after veterinarians at the Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn University had to euthanize the eagle.
“Dang,” was the simple reaction from Region One Georgia Department of Natural Resources Game management Supervisor Chuck Waters who rescued the eagle, with Brad Van Note of Silver Creek.
Van Note said his step-son’s girlfriend spotted the eagle on a bridge over a creek while she was walking to her home from the school bus. She called Van Note after realizing it was an eagle.
“We headed right over there,” Van Note said. “The eagle was just sitting there, on a hump right above the creek. It kept falling in the creek and getting back up. I think I stayed with it between two and three hours to make sure it didn’t get hurt any worse than it was.”
McCoy, communications officer for the Southeastern Raptor Center said the veterinarians did all of the necessary tests on the bird to determine that it had a humeral fracture that was necrotic.
“It would have required amputating the wing at mid-level which is illegal for bald eagles through U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regulations,” McCoy said. “The only option at that point was to humanely euthanize the bird.”
Rome veterinarian Dr. Dan Pate offered a layman’s explanation saying the fracture was so bad that it got infected and disrupted the supply of blood to the rest of the wing.
“I’ve got to admit I was touched when I found out that it didn’t make it,” Van Note said. He works at the Rocky Mountain Hydroelectric plant and loves to watch the eagles fish the lakes out by the plant in the Big Texas Valley.
Dr. Seth Oster said the mature bald eagle was at least five years old but was not able to determine the sex without doing other medical tests which were not appropriate given the circumstances. Waters said that judging from the relatively small size of the bird it was his guess that it was a male.
One of the main missions of the raptor center at Auburn University is to rehabilitate all of the birds that they possibly can and return them to the area where they were rescued.
“This was not the outcome that anybody here would have wanted,” McCoy said.
Auburn vets were able to return a juvenile bald eagle rescued from entanglement in fishing line on the Etowah River near Hardin Bridge Road in 2016 and returned it for release at Lake Allatoona after a lengthy rehabilitation period.