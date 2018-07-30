Dump truck overturns in wreck at Garden Lakes Boulevard and Huffaker Road 2 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Three vehicles were involved in a wreck involving a dump truck Monday afternoon at the intersection of Garden Lakes Boulevard and Huffaker Road. / Spencer Lahr Three vehicles were involved in a wreck involving a dump truck Monday afternoon at the intersection of Garden Lakes Boulevard and Huffaker Road. / Spencer Lahr Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Three vehicles were involved in a wreck involving a dump truck Monday afternoon at the intersection of Garden Lakes Boulevard and Huffaker Road.A dump truck overturned as the result of the wreck and EMTs are on the scene assessing injuries. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save