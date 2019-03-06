The most recent period of dry weather couldn't have come at a better time to help reduce flooding around Floyd County.
According to readings at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, Floyd County hasn't registered any rainfall since Sunday evening.
With a wet weekend in the forecast, the last few days without precipitation has not only allowed a reduction of standing water, but has also allowed dams both upstream and downstream to release water without too many negative effects in the path of the flow.
"We don't have any significant issues," said Tim Herrington, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency. "River levels are up slightly, but nothing alarming at all."
The ability to release water not only helps area lakes lower levels after significant rain events, but makes way for water from future precipitation events, according to Herrington.
"The release at carters seems to be going pretty well," said Herrington. "Lake levels are coming down gradually. Same for Weiss."
Wednesday afternoon, Floyd County Rivers and creeks were still up noticeably, but considerably lower than the previous week or so.
Armuchee Creek was just over 16 feet - three feet below its flood stage of 19 feet; the Coosa River at the lock and dam was just a few inches shy of its flood stage of 24 feet; the Etowah River at the GA 1 Loop was well below its flood stage of 32 feet with a reading just under 23 feet; the Oostanaula river registered a reading of just over 20 1/2 feet - a few feet shy of its 25 foot flood stage.
Flooding has caused more than closed roads and unusable parks and trails around the area. According to a Rome Water and Sewer release, 8,500 gallons spilled from a sewer into an unnamed lake on Callier Springs Road.
The spill was a result of Sunday rains and the Carters Lake dam release. The area around the spill site is complete and contaminated debris has been removed.
Drying around the area will continue through part of Thursday with sunshine and a high in the mid-50s, but the rain is forecast to return early Friday morning with a chance of rain through Sunday night.