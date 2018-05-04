Driving range, 911 assistant director on county’s agenda
The Floyd County Commission is slated to sign off Tuesday on an agreement with Golf Fore Less to manage the driving range at Etowah Park.
The contract with the golf equipment retailers in the Midtown Crossing shopping center on Shorter Avenue is expected to call for both the company and the county to put some money into refurbishing the publicly owned facility.
Commissioners are starting a new meeting schedule this month and will caucus at 4:30 p.m. The regular session starts at 6 p.m. Both meetings are in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Also on the relatively light agenda is a move to re-instate the assistant director position at the Floyd County 911 Center. The proposed reorganization would include eliminating a lieutenant position once the assistant director is hired.
Commissioners also are scheduled to discuss a recommendation from the Solid Waste Commission to add up to $324,000 to finish the new recycling center on Lavender Drive. The joint city-county agency would transfer funds from its budget.
County Manager Jamie McCord said recycling operations help extend the life of the Walker Mountain Landfill, which is also overseen by the SWC.
The 2013 special purpose local option sales tax package contained a nearly $1.4 million earmark to upgrade recycling capabilities. Officials decided to use the money to refurbish the old Zartic plant on Lavender Drive and close the small facility on Watters Street.
Most of the SPLOST money has been spent on outfitting the plant with two sort lines, a fire suppression system and other basics. The additional funds will go for equipment and furnishings.
Public Works Director Michael Skeen said the new facility will be able to host more community events such as household hazardous waste collections and add an education component to its activities. It’s expected to open in mid-July.
In other actions, commissioners are scheduled to approve several new alcohol sales permits. Requests for beer and wine licenses are pending for Fred’s Store, 4111 Martha Berry Highway, and RaceTrac, 2006 Martha Berry Highway. MK Grocery at 4392 Calhoun Road is asking for a beer license.
The board also is expected to reappoint David Johnson, CEO of the Northwest Region of United Community Bank, and Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney to new 5-year terms on the Floyd County Hospital Authority, through April 1, 2023.