There is plenty of sunshine in the forecast over the next several days across Northwest Georgia, giving the area a brief reprieve from the rain.
According to the National Weather Service, the area will also be trading in recent mild temperatures for cooler highs in the low 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s up to the weekend.
The next round of precipitation across the area isn't expected until Thursday night with a 30 percent chance currently in the forecast. There is also a chance of rain for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
A scheduled release of water to reduce the levels of Carters Lake, along with a period of heavy rain Sunday had become a concern over the weekend, but it appears those fears weren't realized, according to Tim Herrington, Floyd County's Emergency Management director.
"Carters Lake is down a few feet so they're going to reduce the amount they were scheduled to release," said Herrington. "We may be in pretty good shape, especially with Lake Weiss releasing ahead of us."
Sunday evening, Carters lake recorded a level between 1098 and 1099 feet, while Weiss was around 568 feet.
Floyd County's rivers have all continued a steady drop in water levels over the past several days, though a heavy period of rain on Sunday caused a small spike in all three.
As of Sunday evening, the Oostanaula at U.S. 27 was just shy of 21 feet while the Etowah at the GA 1 Loop was approaching a height of 22 feet. Meanwhile the Coosa at the Lock and Dam was just over 22 feet, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Visit the National Weather Service website at weather.gov for the latest local forecast.