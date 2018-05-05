Downtown Saturday turns Broad Street into pedestrian plaza
Downtown Development Authority Chairman Bob Blumberg, owner of Johnny's New York Style Pizza and Season restaurant, said the Downtown Saturday concept has created more of a family atmosphere than the former First Friday concert series.
"For the downtown merchants it's definitely an improvement," Blumberg said. The crowd is downtown during the day when most of the merchants are open, as opposed to the Friday night concert series which generally benefited the restaurants but was not as much of a draw for the other businesses that do not stay open late into the evening.
The sidewalk cafes in front of most of the Broad Street businesses were full much of the day.
Some merchants who have been on Broad Street for decades said they could remember when Saturday was a big day downtown because people who worked all week would come to town to do their shopping on Saturdays.
"It's like we've come full circle," said Jan Fergerson at Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers, 312 Broad St. "Today we brought in jewelry, pottery and floral artisans and had them on the street. Our customers still came in and it was a lot of fun, like a carnival." Like Blumberg, Fergerson said it was particularly gratifying to see a lot of families together on the street.
Other shops actually had tents set up out on the street in front of their store to extend their reach to customers who may have been a little shy about actually coming into the shops.
Festivities concluded with the first Lantern Parade on Broad Street.