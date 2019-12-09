The Downtown Development Promotions Committee is bringing a new holiday event to Downtown Rome on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. to offer another evening of holiday cheer and give consumers a chance to finish holiday shopping. There will be over 25 retail shops offering sales and specials all evening long.
Many of the River District businesses will be participating, such as Yellow Door Antiques and Sassy Salvage.
Rome Little Theatre is offering pictures with Santa at the DeSoto Theatre from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Vintage City Carolers will be roaming Broad Street bringing holiday cheer with Christmas carols.
The Forum on Ice, which will be open until 8 p.m., is offering a free bag of popcorn with any combo ticket purchased between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Remember to stroll Broad Street and check out the wonderful Christmas windows! You can vote for your favorite window decor at participating businesses or on the Downtown Rome Facebook page. Stop by the Georgia's Rome Gift Shop and Downtown Welcome Center for a map and ballot of all participating locations.
Parking in the Third Avenue deck will be free. Come out and enjoy this free event and finish that holiday shopping.
This event is made possible thanks to BID, which is funded by the Downtown Rome Business and Property Owners.
For questions, please reach out to the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520. For a full list of businesses staying open late, check out Downtown Rome’s Facebook @DowntownRomeGA or website at: https://downtownromega.us/events/rome-for-the-holidays/