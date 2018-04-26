Downtown residents suggest more street lights, surveillance in response to increase in crime
More street lighting and a centrally-monitored video surveillance system were two frequent suggestions from about 50 residents of the Between the Rivers who spoke with several city commissioners Thursday night about a series of car break-ins over the last couple of months.
Virtually all of those who spoke were extremely complimentary toward Rome police response times following the recent series of incidents.
"We want to be proactive," said Ali Freeman. "We want to be a part of the solution."
David Clonts said he feels like more surveillance cameras would be a deterrent to the activity which has primarily involved perpetrators rummaging through unlocked vehicles in the historic neighborhood.
Clonts said he understood there would need to be strike a balance between additional surveillance cameras and individual privacy concerns.
"I think the technology is inexpensive compared to putting more people on the police force," Clonts said.
Mark Cochran told commissioners Bill Collins, Craig McDaniel, Sundai Stevenson, Randy Quick and Mayor Jamie Doss that nothing has happened yet to make him feel unsafe in his home, but statistically speaking, "the last six weeks it feels like downtown has been bombarded."
Ann Pullen said she actually saw four young men during the most recent incident.
"Of course, they ran when they saw me, or more likely my dog," Pullen said. Police later caught one of the four but could not link him directly to the series of break-ins.
"I would encourage cameras downtown, Pullen said. "I think they would be a huge help and better lighting would be useful."
City Manager Sammy Rich reminded the downtown residents that they could use the My Rome app to fill out a work order in the event they become aware a street light is out. City leaders and police are continuing to evaluate ways to increase the security of the downtown community.