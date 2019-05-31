Rome will be buzzing Saturday with the Downtown Saturday/Spirit of the Sun Festival, Between the Rivers Farmers Market and Chalk Your Heart Out event, all taking place throughout the day. Downtown merchants got the low down on all of the activity, as well as details about other events coming up during the month of June, during their Downtown Coffee Break Friday, hosted by Brian Moore at Riverside Gourmet.
Connie Sams, of River Dog Paddle Co. and a member of the Downtown Development Authority board, reminded the business leaders of the Spirit of the Sun Festival and noted that while the event has focused on the rivers, plans to grow the event will include land-based activities in the future.
Registration for paddleboard and kayak races begins at 9 a.m. in Heritage Park with the races themselves slated to start at 11. The Kingfisher Classic fishing tournament will get an even earlier start at 7 a.m. from Dixon Landing at Grizzard Park.
Awards ceremonies will be held at 5 p.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza followed by the A1A band in concert at 6 p.m., also at Bridgepoint Plaza.
The Chalk Your Heart Out event is a sidewalk art contest, postponed from May, and will be held on the levee near the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk. Children can register as teams to create murals which will be judged and result in a cash prize to the charity of the winner's choice.
Monica Sheppard and Master Gardener Ginny Word spoke about Pollinator Month activities coming up in Rome. Sheppard said the founder of the Bee City USA program, Phyllis Stiles, would be in Rome on Thursday for a 6 p.m. program at the Rome-Floyd County ECO Center.
"She's so excited to come here and see Rome," Sheppard told downtown leaders. Bee Day at the Rome Floyd County Library will be held June 12 and a Bee Fest is slated for the Between the Rivers Farmers Market on June 22.
Emily Tippett, a program coordinator with the Small Business Development Center in Rome, briefed the groups on a workforce management program set for Wednesday at the Rome Floyd Chamber. Michael O'Neill, founder of Bench Builders, will discuss strategies for working with a multi-generational workforce and the unique challenges of handling employees from baby boomers to millennials. People can call the SBDC at 706-622-2006 to register.
Kay Chumbler, Heritage First Bank, reported that the Rome for the Rescues Rock, Roll and Rescue Party is set for June 14 at The Vogue on Broad Street. Tickets are available online at www.clawsforpaws.org