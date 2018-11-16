DDA Outreach committee Chairman David Prusakowski said the annual DDA Awards program, which he called one of the least well attended events of the year, will have a whole new look and feel at the DeSoto Theatre on Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
The DDA will still present the annual William E. Fricks award for years of work on behalf of downtown Rome, the Golden Nail Award for a physical restoration project, the Quality of Life Award, the Volunteer of the Year Award and an Economic Partnership Award for projects that have enhanced the value of the downtown district.
Heather Seckman, Rome Floyd Chamber Economic Development director, took a few minutes to remind the leaders about the upcoming Small Business Saturday program on Nov. 24.
"Stop shopping online and abandon Amazon," Seckman told the crowd. She said small businesses constitute 80 percent of the membership of the Chamber.
Larry Alford of Rome Cleaners and Captain Jason Smith of the Rome Salvation Army also encouraged merchants to help with a winter coat drive.
"They can be new coats, or gently used coats," Smith said.
Collection boxes are, or soon will be, available at Rome Cleaners, Hawthorn Suites, River City Bank and Maximum One Realty. Last year, the campaign collected more than 400 winter coats which were distributed to both children and adults across the community.
DDA Marketing Director Megan Treglown reminded everyone of the Downtown Open House today featuring free trolley rides with Santa from the Town Green from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. A big candy cane hunt will be held at the Town Green at 1 p.m.
The Rome Optimist Club will also be holding its annual Pancake Breakfast at the Civic Center from 6 a.m. to noon today. Tickets are $8 at the door. Sausage is being sold in bulk for $5 per pound.