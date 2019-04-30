Romans of all denominations will assemble at the Forum River Center Thursday at 7 a.m. to pray for the community and its leaders during the 26th annual Rome Prayer Breakfast.
The event is a way for locals to start the National Day of Prayer, Donna Chadwick coordinator of the event, said. The breakfast is not a fundraiser but a free event for community members funded by donations from local churches and businesses.
One of Chadwick’s favorite parts of the breakfast is when community leaders pray over different parts of the community. Each leader is assigned a portion of the community, government education etc., and say a prayer for that portion of the public.
This year’s speaker will be John O’Leary who will share his testimony that starts when he was 9 years old and received burns all over his body during a fire. O’Leary travels all over the country speaking about living inspired, after the Rome Prayer Breakfast he will be speaking in Minneapolis.
Another element of the breakfast will be the presentation of the Q. Burnes Christian Service Award, which is presented to a member of the community who has shown admirable Christian acts, Chadwick said.
Tickets are available from March to April every year at sponsoring businesses, Chadwick said. Tickets are no longer available for this year’s breakfast, she said, but those interested in next year’s event can get tickets at participating businesses during March and April 2020.
Doors to the breakfast will open at 6:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 7 a.m. Open seating will be first come, first served at tables with yellow signs. For questions about the breakfast email romeprayerbreakfast@gmail.com.