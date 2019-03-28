Coosa High School students took to the football field Thursday afternoon for a series of powder-puff football games that raised money for the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
The three games involved girls from every grade level including senior and coordinator of the event Kaylee Clayton. Clayton wanted to combine her desire to play powder-puff football before she graduated, and the need to raise awareness for sexual assault into Thursday’s game which was her senior project.
Clayton sold tickets to the game in the lunchroom proceeding the event and all money raised from those sales went straight to SAC, she said. Shirts purchased and worn by the actual players had a percentage donated as well she added. The game also had a concession stand with money raised from sales donated to SAC.
At the time of the game Clayton said the event raised over $500 for the SAC, not counting money raised by the concession stand.
She said she will have that money counted hopefully by next week and get a final total to the SAC.
Kimberly King, director of programs for the SAC, attended the game and thanked Clayton for her project. Coosa High School Principal LaDonna Turrentine said Clayton did everything for the project herself.
“Absolutely everything,” she said. “She handled everything from ticket sales to collecting tickets, she had a notebook that logged everyone who bought a ticket.”
Three teams took the field Thursday to compete. The first team was made up of girls from the freshman and sophomore classes with the other two teams consisting of juniors and seniors. Clayton said participation was completely voluntary and no one was made to try out. She said her favorite part of the entire event would be when she finally got to play and enjoy the event she put together.
Next Thursday, Coosa students will take to the field again, this time to face-off against the teachers in the annual Fernando Cup, an event honoring late Coosa student Fernando Guzman. The game will start at 2 p.m. and proceeds will go to Guzman’s scholarship fund.