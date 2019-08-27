Sheriff Mark Schrader told The Summerville News there may be another person involved in a double homicide near the Chattooga-Floyd county line this morning.
“At this point, we have reason to believe there may be another person involved that was not on the scene when we arrived. We aren’t sure if that person may have left on foot or in a vehicle. Will update when possible.”
Investigators are searching large commercial chicken houses on Hwy 100 near the county line.
Previously posted:
Police are assisting in the search for a white or hispanic man named Steven who was wearing white shorts and no shirt after reports of a double homicide just over the border in Chattooga County.
911 reports police are looking in the area of Ga. 100 near the Chattooga-Floyd County line.
The Summerville News reported the Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader made the following statement:
“We are still processing details and working on the situation. We can confirm two people are deceased and one has been transported to an area hospital. We will update when we can. Please push out for everyone in the area to use caution if the see anyone on foot. At this time we are unsure if there are additional persons involved.”
According to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher and Floyd County Sheriff's Office Maj. Dave Roberson, both of their respective agencies received notification this morning and are assisting in the search.