Looking for a good way to start the New Year? Here are two ways to make an immediate impact:
The Salvation Army says its diaper closet is bare.
“Please help be the change for the littlest members of our community,” a news release requests. It goes on to state that all sizes of diapers, pull-ups and wipes are needed.
Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. — noon and 1 — 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army in Rome’s Social Service center, 317 E. First Ave.
Also, Blood Assurance states it is in critical need of donations. In its news release it states there is currently a blood shortage, and is asking all the community to come out and donate blood.
“We are experiencing a critical need at this time,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We always see higher usage on New Year’s Eve today and low donor turnout has led to a serious blood shortage.”
Each donation of blood contains plasma, red blood cells and platelets that can be used to save up to three lives. Patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplants rely on donated blood, in addition to the unexpected traumas seen at hospitals on a daily basis. All blood used at hospitals is given by volunteer donors only.
“Because we are in critical need, we are asking healthy donors to please come replenish the supply,” said Jay Baumgardner, director of community relations at Blood Assurance. “If you are able to donate, we ask that you take 30 minutes out of your day to save lives in your community.”
Due to the increased need, emergency blood drives are currently being scheduled across the Blood Assurance service area. If someone wants to find a blood drive or Blood Assurance facility, they can visit bloodassurance.org or call 800-962-0628.