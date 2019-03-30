Coloring contests, raffles and refreshments were a few of the events happening at Public Animal Welfare Services baby shower Saturday, which made for a busy day for the facility.
PAWS is preparing for a large number of young animals in what Veterinary Assistant Nicole Farrell called puppy and kitten season.
"Instead of relying on rescues, we are trying to collect donations and stockpile supplies," she said. "The warmer months are going to see hundreds and hundreds of puppies and kittens come through here."
There are currently no adoption fees on large dogs, Farrell, said as the facility is trying to open up space for the projected incoming amount of dogs. There are not many puppies at PAWS at the moment, she added.
"This is the calm before the storm," Farrell said.
Donated door prizes from community partners were up for grabs and included Rome Braves tickets, donated items from the Rome-Floyd Planning Department and a bag full of merchandise from Backyard Pet Boutique. Visitors received a raffle ticket when they signed in and could win more if they could guess all the pop-culture dogs and cats posted throughout PAWS.
Within the first 10 minutes of being open Saturday, PAWS had three animals adopted and nine overall in the four hours they were open. Adopters like the Rodriguez family browsed through the dogs and puppies housed at PAWS before selecting one for their own. The Rodriguez's selected Forrest, a puppy mixed-breed in the small dog adoption area to take home with them Saturday.
Some visitors came Saturday to just play with the dogs, like Berry students Amanda Murray and Faythe Choate. The two come so often to play with the large dogs that they received special permission to check out a dog and take it to Berry College for a few hours before bringing the dog back to PAWS.
By the end of the day PAWS received almost double the donations from Saturday's baby shower compared to what they had received in the days preceding the shower. To see a side by side donation comparison check out their Facebook page.