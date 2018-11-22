To encourage donors, Forum River Center is offering ice rink passes to the first 20 who donate on Friday
The Forum River Center is donating free passes to its indoor ice skating rink to the first 20 blood donors who stop by the blood drive. The passes will be good for the rest of the season and do not have to be used right away. This incentive is to encourage people to give blood since during the holidays blood collections are down because it’s the last thing people think about, said Mandy Perry, community liaison for Blood Assurance.
Perry said blood usage is up during this time of year due to injuries, among other things. One blood donation has the potential to save three lives she added.
Typically, Blood Assurance likes to keep their average blood supply on hand above a five-day supply mark to avoid running out, Perry said. When it drops below five days it becomes urgent to receive new blood, and if it drops to one or below it becomes critical. As of Wednesday morning, the average supply on hand was within two days of running dry.
The blood types needed most right now are O-negative, A-positive and B-positive.
“Hospitals always need O-negative,” Perry said. “[O-negative] can be given to a patient until blood type is identified.”
O-negative is the type carried on ambulances and life flight helicopters, she added.
There is free parking at the Third Avenue parking deck and it is also free to go watch skaters inside the Forum River Center as well. It is not advised to go ice skating directly after giving blood.
“Come enjoy the downtown scene with us and save lives,” said Perry.