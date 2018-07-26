DOL wants to help people find careers, not just jobs
Rome GDOL Career Center Manager Julie Turner put it simply during a presentation to the Rome Rotary Club Thursday saying "we are much more than an unemployment office."
Turner detailed the new Employ Georgia program — a statewide initiative to assist job seekers to put together their best resume and then use job skills, not just job titles, to match job seekers with vacancies around the state.
Conversely, Turner said that for employers the system gives them more control over job postings.
Turner started off talking about the almost historically low local joblessness numbers.
Floyd County's preliminary unemployment rate for June, released Thursday, was 4.6 percent, up a full point from May, but well below the 5.4 percent jobless rate in June a year ago.
Across the 15 county Northwest Georgia region, the jobless rate in June checked in at 4.1 percent, above May's 3.4 but well below the 4.9 percent rate of June 2017.
Murray County had the highest rate in the region in June at 5.2 percent while Catoosa, Paulding and Pickens counties were all tied for the lowest rate at 3.7 percent.
Economists have long regarded five percent unemployment virtually full employment and Turner said many of those who remain unemployed are individuals with less than perfect backgrounds.
He said a special program for former prisoners re-entering the workforce has been very successful and the program has helped reduce recidivism rates in some locations from over 40 percent to under 20 percent.
The career center manager also said veterans are given preference over non-veterans.
Turner said that since the jobless rate has gone down she has seen a decrease in the maximum number of weeks an individual could draw on a standard unemployment claim from 26 weeks to 14. The number of weeks a person draws benefits before going back to work has reduced from an average of 11 or 12 weeks down to 6 to 8 weeks.
The Rome GDOL Career Center is located at 462 Riverside Parkway.