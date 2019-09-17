A dog that had been spotted in old East Rome with a plastic jar stuck on its head was finally caught and rescued on Monday, Public Animal Welfare Services Director Jeff Mitchell said.
The dog's story circulated on social media after Rome residents in several areas posted about seeing the dog and asking for help in saving it. Some of those posts included a security camera image of the dog with the jar firmly stuck on its head. The social media posts got a lot of attention locally, with Rome residents asking how they could help save the dog.
They'd put a trap in the dog's last known location, in the 400 block of East 11th Street, and when they went to check neighbors said they'd seen the dog go into a crawlspace.
They went in and the dog came out, quick. Animal Control officer David Edwards chased the dog down and tackled him. Once they had him "the jar actually came off pretty easy," Mitchell said.
He was surprised the dog had survived, especially since witnesses said the dog had the jar on its head for a couple of weeks.
"He'd had it on for a little bit," Mitchell said. "He must have gotten resourceful somehow."
They'd given the dog fluids because it was pretty dehydrated. Mitchell estimated it weighed around 10.5 pounds and should have been nearer to 20 pounds. Mitchell said that on Tuesday the dog would be taken to a veterinary clinic to be evaluated and treated if needed.