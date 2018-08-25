Dog themed swims, fundraisers set for the next couple of weeks
As the dog days of summer begin to come to an end several dog-themed events are coming up so you can enjoy the day with your pooch.
The YMCA is hosting their pool-themed event today from 3 to 5 p.m. and while it is free, except for a $20 dog registration fee, it is open only to Y members.
The Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome and Floyd County is hosting Music for the Mutts on Friday at the New Schroeder’s Deli on Broad Street from 7 to 10 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge. There will be music by Sandra Hyers and band, Gary Jones III and Gloria Murphy. Proceeds from the event benefit ARF and go to ongoing efforts to rescue cats and dogs in need and provide them with medical care.
On Sept. 16 there is also another time to get your dog in the pool — and not have to bathe it yourself. The Puppy Plunge will be at Northside Swim Center, at 501 Kingston Ave.
There will be a DJ and dog demos by the Georgia Dog Gym. Also Snickers, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office tracking hound, will make an appearance.
The proceeds from the Puppy Plunge benefit the Floyd County Sheriff K9-Unit and the Rome-Floyd County Special Olympics.
Tickets are $15 and include a T-shirt and doggy goodie bags. Small and medium dogs — under 49 lbs — swim from 1 to 2 p.m. There will be dog demos from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and the large dog swim — 50 pounds and up — is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. All dogs must be current on vaccinations.