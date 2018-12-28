The county manager said the existence of a playground for children and a parking area right there at the site is a huge plus. The 2017 SPLOST will also provide money for repaving of the parking lot.
"We tried to use some of the existing trees and it's close to the trail, which gives people access from the new apartments out at the stadium," McCord said.
McCord said Multi-Craft Construction Services of Rome was given the contract almost two months ago but the weather has been horrible.
"We've got two areas for large dogs, one area for smaller dogs with a leashing area in the center," McCord said. "I anticipate a lot of use."
The larger areas are for larger dogs, but only one will be open at a time. One section will always be open to allow grass to recover as necessary.
The 2013 SPLOST had $25,000 earmarked for the project and the county commission added another $20,000 in the fall, but McCord said some additional funds are still being sought to do everything the county wants to add.
"We will definitely have water features," McCord said.
A county public works employee may help build boxes for the poop bags and leash hooks. McCord said the county is also looking at other grant programs to help round out funding for the park.
"I think for another $5,000 or $10,000 can probably get everything we wanted and then some," McCord said.
To use the park, people will register their dogs at either the city or county clerks’ offices, the recreation department or the animal control shelter. Once the dog is registered, owners will get a fob to access the park. Hotels will get a number of fobs for tourists who have dogs with them.
Kevin Cowling, director of the recreation department said that registering the dogs and issuing key fobs, for a small fee, eliminates a lot of problems.
"You can tell who is coming and going and we also had puppies dropped off from time to time," Cowling said.
Cowling said that discussions are ongoing with respect to the fee for the key fob, as well as concerns related to dogs needing to be spayed or neutered.
"Some people are for it, some are against it. It takes out another avenue for possible problems. When you have a female in heat in there along with a couple of intact males, then you've got a fight," Cowling said.
"It's going to be really nice, certainly above my expectations at this point," McCord said.
Parks and Rec will manage the park, however Animal Control will also have a role in the event there is a problem with a dog at any given time.