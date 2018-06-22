Dog park plans could be delayed
“We’re basically over budget,” County Manager Jamie McCord told members of the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation advisory board. “If we self-perform we could get it done, but we just have to see if we have enough time to do the work.”
There’s a $25,000 earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package to build a public dog park.
Plans now call for setting it up in the Shoals section of Ridge Ferry Park. The design includes water fountains, dog-bag receptacles and an electronic card-entry system, and there are hopes of adding to it in the future.
Parks and Rec Director Kevin Cowling said he’s found a grant opportunity connected with the site’s proximity to a waterway — the Oostanaula River. McCord also said he has a potential source for more funding. Both are due to be awarded in mid-August and the SPLOST money could be used as the local match.
“It might be worth waiting, to be able to do the exercise area and other amenities without having to raise money,” McCord said.
The proposal is expected to go before the County Commission at its Tuesday meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Cowling is also asking the board to approve an expanded use of the scholarship fund it set up to offset recreation program fees for children whose families can’t afford the cost to participate.
“We have something in place now that’s going to take care of the kids, the foster kids and low-income families,” he said. “I’d like to allocate some of the money for more special events for the whole community.”
So far, $2,614 of the $400,000 fund has been tapped and Cowling said he doesn’t expect more than $7,000 to be used through the end of the year.
He’s proposing a $25,000 annual budget — with $3,000 for the Halloween Trunk or Treat event in Ridge Ferry Park, another $2,000 for the free Movies in the Park showings and an additional $13,000 for the Independence Day fireworks.
“At $25,000 a year, we’ll get 16 years out of the scholarship fund,” he noted.
The movies bring in about 1,500 people and he estimated 4,000 showed up for the first Trunk or Treat last year that was put together with no funding.
“We just opened it up to vendors with a requirement to give out a certain amount of free candy,” Cowling said.
The Fourth of July fireworks typically draws about 40,000 people and costs about $22,000. Since Parker FiberNet is a co-sponsor, “we essentially get a $50,000 show,” Cowling noted.