The Rome-based company was the low-bidder at $40,935 to install the fencing, gates, electronic access controls and security system. The county budgeted up to $45,000 for the project by adding $20,000 to the $25,000 earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
The modified contract does not include wash stations, waste receptacles, water fountains and leash racks, which would have run nearly $25,000 more. The only other company to bid on the project, Owens Security Solutions of Rome, did not offer pricing on those features.
"We'll work on the rest," Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter said in bringing the recommendation to the board.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the park on Riverside Parkway already has restrooms and water lines, and public works crews may be able to add some of the missing features. Also, a number of people who attended a pop-up dog park in September offered to contribute toward the public facility.
"A citizen has verbally committed $5,000, but we'll need to do some more fundraising," McCord said. "We're going to have waste receptacles and water. We could do more, depending on what we get."
Commissioner Allison Watters, who's active in local animal welfare initiatives, said a "Friends of the Park" association would likely be formed to build on the basics. A donation account at PAWS, the public animal shelter on North Avenue, also is being reactivated.
Agility feature kits for climbing, crawling, jumping and racing games typically range from $3,000 to $10,000 and up. The county missed out on a competitive PetSafe grant earlier this year but Rome-Floyd County Associate Planner Brice Wood said he's found three more grant opportunities to try.
Plans for the dog park call for three sections: one for small dogs, one for large dogs and a third field for rotation so heavily used spots have time to recover.
Entry will be with an electronic key fob. Residents will be able to get the free fobs at PAWS after showing proof their pets have been vaccinated against rabies. Fobs also may be available for visitors through hotels and other tourism and hospitality sites.
Also this week, Commissioners got a look at the new mobile visitors center designed so the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism can have a presence at special events.
The gutted and remodeled minibus is equipped with televisions for video presentations, brochures and other information on things to do in Floyd County.