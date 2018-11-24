Four qualify for House District 14 seat vacated by Christian Coomer
Four candidates have qualified to seek the state House District 14 seat vacated by Christian Coomer.
A special election is scheduled for Dec. 18. On the ballot are:
♦ Ken Coomer, an Adairsville pastor and the father of Christian Coomer;
♦ Nickie Leighly, a small business owner in Bartow County with seven young children;
♦ Mitchell Scoggins, a retired Bartow County probate court judge; and
♦ Nathan Wilson, owner of Wilson Contracting Co. in Cartersville.
The district covers the southeast corner of Floyd County and the northern half of Bartow, with about two-thirds of the voters living in Bartow.
All four candidates qualified as Republicans.
Voters in the district must register by Nov. 27 in order to vote in the special election, which is aimed at trying to fill the seat before the Georgia General Assembly session starts at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
Below are the candidates’ announcements in alphabetical order:
From the Ken Coomer campaign:
To continue his career of public service and leadership, local pastor, community leader and committed Republican Ken Coomer has qualified to run in the special election for House District 14.
Coomer starts his campaign with over $60,000 cash on hand and endorsements from numerous state and local leaders, including House Speaker David Ralston, Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, Pastor Mike Abernathy and Adairsville Mayor KC Carson.
"After a lifetime of service to others as a U.S. Marine, pastor and counselor, and local leader, I am no stranger to getting the job done for my community ... Running for state House is my next call to service," Coomer said.
"When the devastating tornado hit our community in 2013 and nearly destroyed Adairsville, it was said that it couldn't be rebuilt within the year. I ran to the problem, worked with the leadership of Bartow Disaster Relief and, with our neighbors, we rebuilt out town. We saved taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in the process," he said. "That's the level of tenacity I will take to the state House."
Coomer has served as senior pastor for Adairsville Church of God since 2002. He earned his bachelor's in pastoral ministries from Northwest Bible College and his master's in pastoral counseling from Church of God Theological Seminary.
He has been faithfully married to his wife, Joyce, for 41 years and they have three sons who are all veterans.
From the Nickie Leighly campaign:
Nickie Leighly, mother of seven and a firefighter's wife, is running for Georgia House District 14.
She is a former foster mom, youth leader and MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) coordinator and is currently active in the Republican Party — a member of the Presidents Team — in her church and in her children's schools. She helps raise money for charities in the area and is a small business owner.
Nickie is running to improve the lives of families and children in her district. She has three main goals that she wants to focus on: foster care, children's education and healthcare, and first-responder issues.
As a former foster mom and adoptive mom, she knows from experience some issues that would be beneficial to help these children have permanency and to help the family unit.
She believes that "parents know their children better than the government and that they should have more of a say in the services and treatments their children receive.” She also wants to battle the opioid epidemic that our state is facing and help create education for our healthcare workers and education providers to recognize victims of sex trafficking.
Nickie also is running on issues that affect our first responders, 911 operators, EMS workers, firefighters and police officers.
"Our first responders are there for us in some of our lowest times and we need to make sure that they have what they need," she said.
From the Mitchell Scoggins campaign:
After serving as probate judge of Bartow County for almost 28 years and working a total of 35 years with the county, I am announcing my bid for the State House of Representatives District 14 seat.
My wife, Donna, (a retired teacher for Bartow County) and I celebrated 40 years of marriage this past May. We have two sons, two daughters-in-law and two granddaughters, Sophie and Sela. Kurt is a teacher at Adairsville High School, Blake is an attorney in Cartersville, Lindsay is a pre-school director at First Presbyterian Church and Ashley is a teacher at Cartersville Elementary School.
With my experience in county government, I am qualified for the job and will represent the citizens of Bartow and Floyd counties with transparency and accountability.
I am a conservative candidate who supports pro-life, the Second Amendment (our right to bear arms) and freedom of religion. It will be an honor to be elected as a public servant for Bartow and Floyd counties. I thank you for your prayers, support and your vote.
From the Nathan Wilson campaign:
Nathan Wilson strives to live by the example and the motto of his mentor and former Scoutmaster Scott Nolan — lead by example.
With that ethos in mind, Wilson has been drawn into the political arena by the naked partisanship of the past several election cycles. Leadership and citizenship should be prioritized over petty differences between those in power.
Wilson believes Georgians deserve better and demand better, to protect their fundamental freedoms and individual liberties. His platform, centered around the Reagan Republican platform of individual liberty, personal accountability, peace, tolerance and free markets, challenges young people to rise to the occasion which now presents itself.
Wilson won’t use his office to direct your life or second-guess your personal choices. He will empower people by modeling the courage and values he believes makes individuals freer and communities stronger.
Staff Writer Diane Wagner contributed to this report.