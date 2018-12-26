Drivers, walkers and cyclists traveling along Riverside Parkway in Rome between the RiverWalk shopping center and Department of Labor office may notice something missing this week.
A total of 18 diseased elm trees are in the process of being removed and soon will be replaced along the roadway.
Of those trees, 16 are in the median, one is in the right-of-way and one is down on the river trail off the roadway.
“Nobody wants to see a big pretty canopy out there more than me,” said city public works director Chris Jenkins. “The elms over-arched so well.”
The trees being removed were planted several years ago with funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, but have been dying due to elm yellows, a root-borne disease.
“For about three years they did fairly well,” Jenkins said. “But then we started losing two or three a year.”
Jenkins said once they started seeing issues with some of the oldest and largest trees in that area, he knew it was time to rethink the entire situation rather than continue to deal with the disease.
Eventually it was decided that it would be best to replace the troubled trees with a totally different species that isn’t susceptible to the same disease, according to Jenkins.
“Those trees that we’re removing are going to be replaced first of the year,” said Jenkins. “It’s going to be a willow oak.”
Rome has been an Arbor Foundation Tree City USA community for nearly 30 years, so the city plans to tie the planting of the new trees to upcoming Arbor Day festivities.
“It’ll be an Arbor Day event next year in the third week in February,” said Jenkins. “We’ve got a lot to do between now and then to prepare the site.”
Jenkins says the multi-step process of tree removal, ground preparation and planting will take a little while, but the city hopes to have the project completed by their February target.