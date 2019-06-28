Rome Tennis Center at Berry College Executive Director Tom Daglis has resigned, effective July 19.
In a letter to Rome City Manager Sammy Rich and Berry College President Stephen Briggs, Daglis said, "After some deep soul searching and reconciling, I have decided to tender my resignation from my current position of Executive Director of Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and Director of Professional Tennis Management at Berry College."
The letter came while Daglis is on vacation and Rich said he plans to speak directly with Daglis early next week to get a better read on the situation. That meeting is expected to help city officials better define a job description for his successor.
Rich said the role of his successor is likely to be slightly different from what Daglis was tasked to do in opening the tennis center and establishing the facility as a major competitor to host large national events.
In his letter of resignation, Daglis said he hopes that both Rich and Briggs would give him positive letters of recommendation for the future.
"I am so very grateful to Tom for getting this out of the ground," Rich said. "I have nothing but a ton of respect for Tom and believe that we are in good shape at the tennis center."
Rich said he has not yet determined exactly how he plans to move forward to replace Daglis.
"I suspect there will be a lot of interest among tennis folks in this position," he said.
Berry College has yet to comment on the resignation.
Daglis was hired by the city and Berry in April of 2016 and started his duties at the facility on June 1, 2016. He came to Rome from Decatur, Alabama after completing a four-year stint as president of the U.S. Professional Tennis Association, which trains and certifies tennis teachers and coaches.
The resignation comes as the tennis center prepares to host a huge tournament this weekend, the United States Tennis Association Level 2 National Tournament for boys and girls 16 and under as well as 18 and under.
The USTA Georgia Junior Open is set for July 13-16 and the USTA Girls 14 and under national championships are back for a third year August 3-10.
"I have enjoyed my tenure in this position and am very appreciative of the opportunity to work at such a beautiful tennis center and college," Daglis said in his letter of resignation. "If requested, I would make myself available to assist with or lead any national search you deem appropriate for a replacement and offer those services gratis, provided I could receive a letter of reference from the City of Rome indicating that my company provided a successful candidate for Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, upon completing a placement to RTCBC’s satisfaction."
Daglis' letter did not provide any indication as what company the last sentence is referring to.