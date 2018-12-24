Biting into a piece of Nan Selman’s homemade milk chocolate is as close as you’ll get to experiencing your grandma’s classic hot chocolate recipe in solid form. The smooth taste is a world away from the store-bought squares that come wrapped in foil.
Selman is a self-proclaimed people person, and she can be found nearly every weekday afternoon holding forth from her customary place behind the counter at Selman’s Country Store on Highway 27 in Armuchee. She’ll discuss local events and people and Armuchee history with just about anyone who comes into the place she’s turned into a general store of sorts.
She stocks the shelves with canned goods from her own garden along with crafts community members bring her to sell. And the centerpiece of the establishment is, of course, the chocolate case.
Customers have come to expect a steady supply of her chocolate chess pie, pecan pie, ooey-gooey bars and white chocolate-covered cherries. She’s christened her more customized creations with names that harken back to her agricultural roots: horse feed — chocolate-covered almonds, walnuts and pecans; goat droppings — chocolate-covered blueberries; and melted snowmen — white chocolate-covered marshmallows.
“I want to offer things that people don’t necessarily get to see anymore. All my pies — they’re old-fashioned recipes” she says. “I don’t really know of anywhere in our area that you can buy homemade chocolate.”
‘I love to create’
Born and raised in Armuchee, Selman found a natural knack for making tasty things for friends and family.
“Cooking has always been in my family,” she says, “but no one really taught me how to cook … “I love to create ... I just started making chocolate one day, and it turned into that.”
Prior to opening the store last December, she made chocolate for more than 25 years, giving it away as gifts. When she moved back to the area after pursuing a retail management career that took her to several different states, she realized it was time to roll her retail knowledge in with her cooking abilities.
“When I moved back to Rome, my friends said, ‘Nan, you’ve got to quit giving it away,’” she says.
She ran a business out of her house for about four years and sold produce at various locations in Rome, but word about her chocolates, pies and canned goods spread, and she realized she’d have to expand.
“I outgrew my house, basically,” she says.
The store is a solution to that problem, but it’s also the beginning of a bigger plan. Selman dreams of introducing the public to locally-grown and produced food on a larger scale.
“This is the beginning of my dream,” she says. “I really want a farm that has a country store in the middle of it and kids can come play with animals and people can come pick up their own vegetables even if they don’t grow them … I’m working toward it.”
She also wants to make animal husbandry opportunities available to kids who wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity to interact with animals like goats. She participated in 4-H in school and dreams of facilitating that experience for other young people.
“I know there are kids who, if you gave them something besides sitting down, playing on a cell phone, they’d do it,” she says.
For now, though, she makes sure the kids who come through her door at Selman’s Country Store feel like individuals. She likes to give children small cardboard boxes she calls “critter boxes” or “chocolate farms.” She fills the boxes with milk chocolate goodies in various farm and holiday-themed shapes: turkeys, barns, Christmas trees, gingerbread men.
“I tell them as long as they keep up with their box and they continued to bring that box back, I’ll continue to refill it every time,” she says.
Despite a busy baking schedule, she goes out of her way to include kids in her doings. She hosted a cookie decorating event for area children after Thanksgiving.
“A lot of parents texted — ‘How much is it?’” she says. “And there’s no charge because I don’t think a lot of kids get to do that anymore … I think just plain fun is sometimes interesting to kids.”
She also launched a letter campaign during which she wrote letters from Santa to children who put their Christmas lists in a miniature mailbox outside the store. Despite the fact that cake, pie and chocolate orders were pouring in and she had several events to attend in the weeks leading up to Christmas, she made it a priority to answer those letters.
“It was something I really wanted to do,” she says. “‘My daddy always had a way with little kids, and maybe I got that gene from him. My sister and my mother tell me I’m just like him, and to know that, I’d be very proud of that.”
Local roots
Her father, Richard Selman, a farmer and saw miller, passed away in 1978, but her mother, Gertrude Selman, a retired home economics teacher is still living. Nan returned to her birthplace at her mother’s request after spending 25 years in retail, the last ones away from Armuchee.
“I never thought that I would get right back at home, but I did,” she says.
She and her four siblings all attended the Armuchee schools from first to 12th grade. She credits her parents for her love of people. The horse heads on her logo harken back to a time when her father drove his draft horses in local parades.
“We were raised to always respect everyone around us and to trust people,” she says. “I trust and I believe in people. I love to be around people.”
Now, she spends much of her time in the spacious kitchen at her Armuchee store. She rents out the dining room of the former restaurant for events, and she’s accumulated a steady stream of people interested in using the sturdy booths and tables for birthday parties or work meetings. She says it’s hard to find people who can keep up with her brisk-paced approach to life.
“All of my friends say, ‘If we had your energy, we could get a whole lot more done,’” she says.
‘See what might happen’
Selman has tried a number of different retail endeavors at the store. She’s hosted several yard sales, inviting outside vendors, and she plans to host more in the spring. She’s pulled local artisans into the fold, lining her shelves with their pottery, candles and seasonal offerings.
“I don’t want to be a mall, but I don’t mind fluctuating people’s things through here just to see what might happen,” she says. “I start getting people in here that others know, and that gets me more customers because they’re not only coming in here for the food or sweets, they’re coming in here to look at other people’s stuff.”
She plans to launch a website sometime after Christmas so she can widen her net when it comes to sales. She wants to make it easy for her customers to enjoy the hard-to-find taste of homemade chocolate, but she also wants them to have a sense of the tradition she infuses into her classic desserts.
“I want to bring back the past with today’s convenience,” she says.