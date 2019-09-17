The industrial recruitment business is usually a business that gets done behind the scenes without a lot of fanfare until it's time for companies to make public a decision to locate a new facility or expand an existing operation. New Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick didn't give specifics, but told her board of directors Tuesday that her office is actively working on 18 different prospects.
"That represents about 20,970 jobs with a capital investment of over $750 million. We just got in another one yesterday afternoon, so we are actively working to land some of these projects," Kendrick said.
Floyd County Commission Chairman Scotty Hancock asked about the revelation that Bekaert is planning a workforce reduction while they are still early in a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes program related to an expansion in 2015. RFCDA Chairman Jimmy Byars said that authority attorney Andy Davis does his best to keep up with the promises companies make when they seek financing packages from the authority. Bekaert pledged to retain at least 120 jobs as part of the package and it is not clear what the employment level will level out at once the line shutdowns are completed, perhaps as late as March of next year.
Assistant Floyd County Manager Gary Burkhalter also said the tax appraisers office does its best to make sure that the assessed value of plants real and personal property reflects the level of investment they have pledged to make.
The development authority board approved the expenditure of $13,000, which they hope will help land future projects when they agreed to seek Trans-Atlantic Business Investment Council certification. Project Manager Heather Seckman explained that the TBIC is based out of Germany and works to bring European, particularly German companies, to the states to facilitate their expansion in North America. TBIC helps U.S. communities deal with European businesses and present the communities to the European companies in a way they expect.
"Communities tend to present the American picture of what their community looks like when a company may not really understand what they are saying," Kendrick said. Seckman provided an example by telling the RFCDA members that when Americans speak of juniors and seniors in high school, a lot of European companies don't fully grasp what they means because their education system is significantly different.
Kendrick said she hopes to initiate the certification process in October and have it completed before the end of the year.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said his office continues to look for real estate for future industrial prospects.
"We'e just one sale away from not having any land," McCord said. He also pointed out that of the top 11 properties that were identified as potential industrial sites a couple of years ago, seven of them are now tied up in either state or federal conservation easements and essentially unavailable.
The authority agreed to hold a half-day planning retreat on Oct. 18. Byars said that with some of the start-up efforts for the authority now out of the way, the group can start establishing some priorities as it relates to new incentive packages for industry and the most desirable areas to look for new land to attract industry.