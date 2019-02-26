A huge crowd turned out at Faith United Methodist Church for the informational session. Atlanta real estate developers Patrick Bellefleure and Christian Witter said the new route would go right through where they were planning to building a subdivision.
Long referred to as the Highway 411 Connector, the route has been the subject of controversy for more than 30 years. It's history could almost fill a section of the encyclopedia.
In January of 1993, U.S. District Court Judge Robert L. Vining Jr. issued an injunction against the use of federal funds citing irreparable injury to the Rollins family who would have had a large ranch bisected by the route, along with GDOT’s failure to properly study alternatives.
The project was resurrected more than a decade later but ran into further issues in the form of the Dobbins Mine landscape in 2009. The old manganese mine was deemed eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Environmental Policy Act prohibits the use of certain historical properties for road projects unless there is no feasible alternative.
The latest iteration of the direct link to I-75 would extend from the U.S. 411/U.S. 41 interchange on the west side of Cartersville to I-75 just north of the Budweiser brewery, sliding past two major industrial sites, the Trinity Rail and Gerdau Ameristeel plants, on close alignment with the Old Grassdale Road.
"I'm still trying to get a grasp on all of this right now," said Chuck Ellis, Cartersville. "There are still a lot of unknowns."
Cary McCoy, Cartersville, said the latest route goes north of his property whereas the previous route would have taken it south of his home.
The route now under consideration got additional leverage about two years ago when Anheuser Busch Inc., the Belgian company which owns the brewery, decided it would make property it owned north of the brewery, available for economic development purposes.
An intersection at that location would also allow Bartow County to extend the route across the beer maker's 1,200+ acre property to the Highland 75 Industrial Park managed by the Cartersville-Bartow Joint Development Authority and essentially create a mega-industrial site.
Ed Culican, with Mott-MacDonald, a consulting firm that has been working on the project for GDOT, said roundabouts were added at five key intersections along the route following seven months of traffic analysis last year. A sixth roundabout would be added where the Old Grassdale Road realigns to flow directly into the Highland 75 Industrial Park.
Roger Imsande, Cartersville, said he was pleased to see all of the roundabouts.
"They make good sense," Imsande said.
GDOT officials and Bartow County leaders also believe that the new route would relieve some congestion along U.S. 41 coming straight through Cartersville.
GDOT Communications Officer Mohamed Arafa said the timetable has right-of-way acquisition beginning in 2022, bidding in 2027 and the project hopefully being completed by 2030.
Written comments will be taken by GDOT through March, 12 and may be submitted to:
Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator
Georgia Department of Transportation
Office of Environmental Services
600 W. Peachtree St., NW – 16th Floor
Atlanta, Georgia 30308