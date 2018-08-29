Development Authority votes to continue revenue sharing deal through 2025
The agreement between the two separate agencies now must be approved by the Development Authority of Floyd County and the Floyd County Commission.
What amounts to an extension of a contract that started in 2015 did not come without considerable discussion among members of the Rome-Floyd County panel, which is the constitutionally created development authority serving Rome and Floyd County.
RFCDA member Jimmy Byars wondered of the PILOT payments made by Lowe’s, the lone tenant on the property the two authorities jointly own wouldn't be enough to cover the payments, however the Lowe’s PILOT payment is not one of those that is included in the revenue sharing agreement since it was completed prior to 2015.
Attorney Andy Davis said the constitutional authority has the ability to offer 100 percent property tax abatements without going through a number of creative financing hurdles that the Development Authority of Floyd County, which is a statutory authority, would have to jump through to be able to offer 100 tax abatements.
Both the original agreement and the document approved Wednesday, does have language which stipulates the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority "will continue to be the exclusive authority to offer incentives through the PILOT program or some other mechanism."
The agreement was originally signed to provide a consistent revenue stream to the Development Authority of Floyd County to make sure that body had enough money to make its half interest payments on bonds related to the acquisition of the North Floyd Industrial Park, where the Lowe's regional distribution center is located, as well as the 110 acre tract across Ga. 53. The total bond interest payment is $68,256 with the RFCDA and DAFC splitting that 50-50, or $34,128 each.
The two authorities are currently sharing PILOT fees from International Paper, Mohawk and Syntec. Those total $123,431 this year, or $61,715 for each authority.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord told the RFCDA that nobody in the board room at the Chamber Wednesday morning anticipated the need for the discussion since they all had hoped that the additional acreage around Lowe's as well as the 110-acre parcel across Ga. 53 would have been sold before now and proceeds from those sales could conceivably have paid off the debt.
The RFDA went into executive session to discuss possible acquisition of additional industrial acreage, however not decisions were made and no votes were taken.