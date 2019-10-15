The lack of a building to show companies interested in moving to the area has caused several to cross Rome and Floyd County off their lists, according to Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick.
"There's been a lot of interest in Rome, but our big challenge is that we don't have any buildings to show," Kendrick said.
The authority conducted a 20-minute closed-door session right at the start of their Tuesday morning meeting to discuss property issues, however no votes were taken.
Four new companies have expressed some degree of interest in Floyd County over the past month, bringing the number of active prospects to 23.
Kendrick also told the authority board of directors plans for converting the old fire department storage building behind the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce into a headquarters appears to be financially prohibitive.
After a tour of the building with a local architect, brickwork would have to be completely redone and a new facade would have to be created, putting the price tag for the project to be more than what the authority had expected.
"We have a great relationship with the chamber so we're just going to stay here for a little while longer," Kendrick said.
"I think the chamber and development authority are working great together," Chairman Jimmy Byars said,
The authority will hold a branding session Friday at 10 a.m. with members of the Georgia Power creative team who will come to Rome.
Kendrick said the authority still does not have its own website.
Byars and Rome Floyd Chamber President Jeanne Krueger confirmed there is still information about potential industrial sites on the chamber web page.
The chamber website also continues to present demographic information about Rome and Floyd County that is important to prospective industries.
The development authority plans to hold an Oct. 31 work session to hone in on strategies for the recruitment of new jobs to the community. That will be a half-day meeting from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a location to be determined.