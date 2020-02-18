The times they are a changing, and the location is on the 200 block of Broad Street.
One of the most noticeable changes will be John Henry's Grill at 233 Broad St.
"It's going to be a comfortable casual restaurant with more of a steakhouse theme," restaurateur Eric Tant said.
The restaurant will bring in an American grill cuisine lunch with burgers and smoked wings -- what Tant refers to as good, comfortable food. There will be a full salad bar, a little larger than the salad bar at Knucklehead's in Rockmart, which is also owned by Tant.
He said he's always been interested in having a restaurant in Rome and believes there is no place better to take that step than the 200 block of Broad Street.
"I've always been drawn to that building," Tant said. "I love the parking deck behind it and the aesthetics outside."
Tant will be joined by Executive Chef Andy Miller who is no stranger to Rome either. Miller, who was trained at the famous French Cordon Bleu cooking school, will bring a flair for the French style to John Henry's as well.
John Henry's is a family name for Tant.
"My dad's name is John and my grandfather is Henry," he said. "They are two individuals who have influenced my my whole life ... I want to represent them well."
Tant is completely renovating the interior of the former Johnny's New York Style Pizza/LYRIKZ location that was owned by Bob Blumberg.
"When you walk in, it's going to be a totally different feel. You will not remember Johnny's when you walk in the door," Tant said.
John Henry's will be open seven days a week and anticipates hiring 30 to 35 employees. The restaurant picked up beer, wine and liquor pouring permits to offer full bar service.
Tant said he's shooting to open sometime between mid-March and early April, depending on how long the renovations take.
Developer picks up fourth building on 200 block
Rome real estate entrepreneur Wayne Robinson has acquired his fourth building in the 200 block of Broad Street.
He purchased 241 Broad St. from Jeremy Duke, who bought the building last year but never got around to making any improvements or firm plans for its use.
Robinson's plans include significant renovations on the ground floor, with redevelopment of loft apartments on the second floor. Robinson also owns buildings at 229, 239, and 247 Broad Street.
The developer said he's had conversations with at least two groups interested in putting some sort of business on the ground floor but he's seen nothing on paper yet.
"We're putting an entire roof section on it this week, weather permitting," Robinson said. "Then we'll take the whole facade off and bring it back to life like it used to be."
Once the roof is done, Robinson said he will rewire the electrical system and redo the plumbing, heat and air systems. He also plans to strip the plaster away from the interior walls to reveal the original brick.
"We'll either build it out to suit or let them build it out, whoever," Robinson said.
He's just finished renovating the facade at Crawdaddy's and adding some inside space to the restaurant. He said he's ready to start working on a new loft apartment above the restaurant.
The second floor at the 241 building covers 4,000 square feet, so Robinson believes it would easily accommodate three apartments. The window arrangements are likely to determine the final number of apartments.
"There are actually four windows on the front of that building that have been covere, so we'll be opening all of that back up," Robinson said.
The downtown housing market has more than 210 units and continues to grow.
"Typically they all stay full," said Downtown Development Executive Director Amanda Carter. "When a vacancy happens, it doesn't stay vacant for long."
The lease rates on Broad Street range from a low of $650 a month up to more than $2,100 per month.
"I love downtown and I love bringing these old buildings back to life. Some of them have gotten way out of hand over the years," He said.