A metro Atlanta developer has submitted a Development of Regional Impact plan to the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission for new warehouse and distribution buildings north of Cartersville.
Capital Development Partners has taken an option to purchase approximately 260 acres adjacent to the Highland 75 Industrial Park off Cass-White Road, just east of I-75.
The property sits east of Great Valley Parkway, the road through the Highland 75 park and backs up to the Cass High School property.
The acreage is currently owned by GALCO Investment, which sold much of the property for the Highland 75 park to the Cartersville-Bartow County Joint Economic Development Authority about 15 years ago. Melinda Lemmon, executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, said in hindsight, the authority probably should have acquired the property itself when it took ownership of the rest of the industrial park which sits about a mile east of the interstate.
Lemmon said the option was part of the due diligence process leading up to the actual purchase of the property.
The property is already zoned the same as the Highland 75 property, and is interconnected in terms of infrastructure and planning, according to Lemmon.
"Capital Development Partners has a great reputation and certainly great product that has come out of the ground in other communities," she said. "Certainly we would expect no less here."
Whatever the developers bring to the park will become a part of the same employment center.
"We will market it collectively with Highland 75. Great Valley Parkway Phase Two and related utility infrastructure is underway right how," Lemmon said.
The Highland 75 park includes Voestalpine, an Austrian auto parts manufacturer; Constellium a Dutch aluminum auto parts maker, and Surya Rug out of India.
According to its website, Capital Development Partners broke ground last summer on the 190-acre $125 million Savannah Port Logistics Center.
The Savannah Port Logistics Center will feature multiple routes to the port and access to both I-16 and I-95 and offer dual rail service to both CSX and Norfolk Southern lines.
Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor said there is virtually no way to get a rail spur to the proposed project north of Cartersville, however a major CSX line is less than a mile east of the property.
Taylor also said phase two, which increases Cass-White Road to a four-lane road from I-75 to to just past Great Valley Parkway to access the site, is currently on the drawing board, but not funded.