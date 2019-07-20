Facing on and off rain, visitors of Saturday's Summer Market wore rain jackets, carried umbrellas or took shelter under one of around 50 tents lining Memorial Drive in front of the Ford Buildings on the Berry College Campus.
The morning got off to a slow start because of the rain, Lynne Manna of Berry College Elementary and Middle School said. The school's tent featured a rock painting station, magnifying glasses, temporary Berry tattoos and free ice pops for when the day heats up.
"The kids are used to sleeping in this time of year," she said. "They will come later."
The market's centerpiece were the eight booths from the Berry College Student Enterprises LLC. The student enterprises are small businesses run by Berry students with a variety of functionalities. The Berry enterprises present at Saturday's market were mostly farm-related.
Berry Farm's Jersey Milk, Season’s Harvest, Blue Hen Eggs and more sold fresh produce, cheese and free range eggs to benefit the student enterprises. Jersey Milk offered a variety of artisan cheeses including an applewood smoked Gouda — their best seller — and a pepper jack cheese.
Other vendors at the market used Saturday to roll out new ways to present their product like Timberidge Mountain Arts. Claudia Miller and her brother Victor Abercrombie back their mobile store up to their pop up tent and filled it full of their handmade art.
The small store is actually an old horse trailer the two refurbished to look like a store, complete with mounted shelves, a free standing shelf and an antique-style door. There is also a living space towards the back of the trailer for long trips, Miller said.