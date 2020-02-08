Author William Matson told a packed special events room at the Rome Area History Museum he could not have picked a better family to work with for the past 20 years than descendants of the renowned Lakota warrior Crazy Horse.
Matson, and Elder Floyd Clown Sr., a direct descendant of Crazy Horse, presented their 300th lecture in Rome last Thursday night.
Matson and Clown were in Rome to promote their book "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life & Legacy."
After more than a century in hiding, the descendants had a vision that it was time to stand up to protect the name of the family and tell the truth. One of the first things that had to be determined was exactly who the descendants of Crazy Horse were.
Estate administrators were also appointed to represent family that may have been on the Pine Ridge Reservation and another from the Rosebud Reservation. Establishing a blood line was difficult because the natives keep probate records on the Lakota from sometime around 1904. Crazy Horse was assassinated in 1877.
"As of 2001, there was 3,000 blood family of Crazy Horse," Elder Clown said. "At that time over half of them didn't even know they were of the family, because that's how quiet their parents and grandparents have kept it."
The family was in hiding from 1877 until 2001.
"Now... it's time for the truth," Clown told the audience. "I'm always told to do these things (lectures) with truth," Clown said. "This is how Lakota families hand down their oral histories, their family stories, with truth. You can't add on or take away."
He explained that he and Matson, along with other Lakota leaders, spent 12 years collecting family stories to ascertain what was the truth about Crazy Horse.
The elder said that at one time, approximately 20 years ago, 180 companies were using the Crazy Horse name. Attorneys came to the family to stop the name of Crazy Horse, a way to protect his name. Clown said that Liz Claiborne was one of the first companies contacted and reported making $500 million using the Crazy Horse name. other companies followed suit and most wanted to settle out of court with the family.
"We know that when this court case is done, Sitting Bull's family is next, then Geronimo's family," Clown said. "They're all watching this court case."
Clown told the Rome audience that, until plans for an Indian memorial were being shared in 2003, no one from the family had ever spoken about the famous battle at Little Big Horn where General Custer was killed. He explained the story had been hidden with the family.
In the mid 1980s, a large fire burned across the grasslands that marked Little Big Horn, scorching about 600 of the 640 acres of the battlefield.
"When all the grass was burned off we noticed a lot of river rocks," Clown said. The oral histories had revealed that the Lakota and Cheyenne had placed river rocks to mark where their people had been killed.
The Lakota elder said that his people used those stones, which had never been seen until after the fire, to document the places where 215 Lakota and Sioux warriors had died in the battle at Little Big Horn. The family histories had indicated 250 were killed so 35 were still unaccounted for.
Darlington's Sam Moss said he was fascinated by the use of native oral histories to help identify the burial location of both Lakota and members of the Seventh Cavalry.
"And when one of the audience asked if it was true that nobody knew where Crazy Horse was buried, he said, Oh, the family knows. I thought that was cool," Moss said.
As a point of reference, the National Parks Traveler website still claims that the number of Indian deaths at Little Big Horn was between 36 and 130.
Clown also explained that Crazy Horse had a vision that detailed his death 15 months before it happened at Fort Robinson in Nebraska. He was bayoneted by a military guard while allegedly resisting authorities.
"When they feared something, they destroyed it," Clown said of the government back in 1877. "That's why our family went in hiding."
"How sad that a family had to be in hiding for so many years," said Roman Sharon Norman, another among the nearly 150 people in attendance. Norman said it was a shame that the family had had to fight to prove their blood line and that the oral stories that have been passed on through the years were in fact the truth.
Following the presentation, Matson and Clown signed copies of the book and speak individually with members of the audience.