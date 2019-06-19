Rep. Katie Dempsey is leading a legislative study committee aimed at heading off some societal problems before they start.
The Rome Republican said she expects to schedule the first meeting in August for the House Study Committee on Infant and Toddler Social and Emotional Health. The goal is to focus attention — programs and funding — on the needs of the youngest group of Georgians.
"We see children at 5 years old when they enter the public school system, but having a window to the brain from 0 to 5 can be so impactful," Dempsey said Wednesday. "A million new neuron connections are formed every second in those early years."
Dempsey, who's spent several years as chair of the House Appropriations human resources subcommittee, said she was convinced of the need to look at help for pre-schoolers by a number of advocacy groups such as GEERS, the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students.
Autism, dyslexia and traumas in the home such as substance abuse are among the problems that can be an impediment to a child's success in school and in life, she noted.
"It's easy to focus on the end result, the increase in jail population, homelessness and other challenges that come later in life," Dempsey said. "But with early intervention, the right diagnosis, and the proper treatment, some changes can be made. They can be redirected to a happy life."
The study committee will hear from a range of experts on child development and mental health regarding new research and best practices.
Dempsey said she expects to tackle the issue from a generational standpoint. That means including the parents or caregivers along with pediatricians, daycare operators and school officials. She envisions public/private partnerships as part of the initiative.
A final report is due Dec. 1. Dempsey said she expects it to contain policy and legislative recommendations and "plant the seeds of funding" to improve the welfare of infants and toddlers. The state already is dealing with "the burden of care" that manifests later in life, she said.
"Of all the study committees I've worked on mental health and developmental disabilities, I really think this focus on the youngest children is the most important," she said. "Trauma in the home can greatly affect a child's coping skills. It definitely shapes their future."
Other members of the bipartisan study committee are Reps. Wes Cantrell, R-Woodstock; Pam Dickerson, D-Conyers; Robert Dickey, R-Musella; and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur.