During the City Commission Candidate Forum hosted by the Floyd County Republican Party on Sept. 26, voter Jeff Kelly asked what the candidates were going to do about the homeless.
"I've lived here 15 years and I've seen the number of homeless grow drastically," Kelly said. "It seems Rome has become a dumping ground."
By contrast, several voters who attended the Floyd County Democratic Party's candidate meet-and-greet event Thursday night expressed concerns to candidates about the strictness of the "urban camping" and "aggressive panhandling" ordinances requested by local law enforcement that are up for a final reading at the Oct. 14 City Commission meeting.
In each case, incumbent candidates such as Craig McDaniel and Bill Collins tried to reassure residents that the ordinances were simply giving public safety officers more tools for handling various encounters and complaints in public parks, on trails or in parking lots.
During Thursday's event, challenger J.J. Walker Seifert, a Rome defense attorney who also serves as a part-time judge, told voters one-on-one that she believes the ordinances need more tweaking before they are passed.
"I know they added some additional language requiring warnings and the safe keeping of their belongings, but I still have mixed feelings," Seifert said. "If the officer gives someone a warning and they move on to another spot and encounter another officer, will they get another warning or end up in jail?"
Rome resident Cynthia Eason, whose husband Daniel has signed up to work on all four subcommittees of the Homelessness Task Force, told incumbent Sundai Stevenson she is encouraged by the Task Force, but she hopes Stevenson and the others will be mindful of the risks of forcing the homeless to leave, say, a place they've made for themselves in the woods.
"We have a lot of good agencies and a lot of people who are willing to start new agencies," Eason told her. "There are a lot of ways we can help them."
Stevenson told her she is working on more than one committee to try to make sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect.
Across the room, 35-year-old LaTonya Burrell said she was mostly interested in candidates' plans for sprucing up the blighted areas people pass by in North Rome when they're coming off I-75.
"That's a major artery to get into Rome and there are abandoned buildings left and right," said Burrell, adding it was important to her to attend Thursday's event in order to remain an informed voter. "Most of these people I already know, but I wanted to get to know the new ones."
Tina Bucher, the party's communications director, said the Democrats felt it was important to hold this type of event to encourage political education locally.
"Politics starts at the local level," Bucher said. "If you aren't involved at the local level and are only concerned with what's going on nationally, you are missing out on important opportunities to affect change."