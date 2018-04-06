Democratic candidates discuss subjects from decriminalizing pot to 'Central American shenanigans'
Legalizing cannabis in Georgia would help solve several of the state’s problems, according to Evan Ross.
The Rome logistics manager is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for the state Senate District 52 seat held by Republican Chuck Hufstetler. The district covers all of Floyd and parts of Chattooga, Gordon and Bartow counties.
Ross said he doesn’t use marijuana, but he believes there are good reasons to decriminalize it.
“It would change our criminal justice system,” he told members of the Floyd County Democratic Party. “People who don’t need to be in jail won’t be in jail.”
The tax revenue from legal sales also could make a big difference in cities like Rome, he added, and cannabis could replace addictive opioids in many prescriptions for painkillers.
“We need to grab by the horns this opioid epidemic that’s killing our brothers and sisters, our mothers and fathers, our uncles and cousins,” he said.
Ross was one of several candidates who introduced themselves at the party’s Thursday night meeting. There are no contested local races in the May 22 primaries.
Also speaking was Dr. Steve Foster, who’s running against U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, for the 14th District covering all of Northwest Georgia.
Foster spoke defiantly of a 1999 incident in the Honduras connected with the charity he founded, Corazon a Corazon, to deliver humanitarian aid to the Mosquito Coast. He was accused of stealing U.S. military surplus boats and several of his employees were charged with cocaine trafficking.
“It was typical Central American shenanigans,” he said, adding later that, “I’m not ashamed of anything I did in Honduras. I’d do it again. And I’ll work hard for this district.”
Foster said universal health care and sensible gun regulation are major planks in his platform.
“You can’t qualify as a marksman in the military unless you show you can use the gun,” he said. “It shouldn’t be different for civilians.”
Other local candidates attending were John Burnette II, who will be challenging Republican state Rep. Katie Dempsey for the District 13 seat in November, and Stephanie Wright, who will go up against Republican incumbent Rhonda Wallace for Floyd County Commission Post 1.
Two statewide candidates also made the drive to Rome.
Cindy Zeldin is facing Janice Laws for the Democratic nomination in the Insurance Commissioner race. Zeldin received the 2017 Health Advocate of the Year award from Families USA for her work as executive director of Georgians for a Healthy Future.
“We have an opportunity to change an office that has pretty much done the insurance industry’s bidding,” she said. “They are a stakeholder, we need them at the table, but you are the constituency.”
John Noel has two other Democrats vying for the Public Service Commission District 3 nomination: Lindy Miller and Johnny C. White.
A former state representative, Noel is president of Energy + Environment LLC, an energy efficiency contracting firm. The PSC regulates Georgia Power Co., Atlanta Gas Light and other utilities including landline phone services.