Democrat challenging Tom Graves convicted on DUI charge

  • Updated
Steven Lamar Foster

This Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo released by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Lamar Foster, Democratic candidate for Congress in Georgia's 14th District. Foster was jailed Monday after a jury in Dalton, Ga., convicted him of driving under the influence. He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Aug. 13. Foster is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Graves in the November election. (Whitfield County Sheriff's Office via AP)

DALTON, Ga. (AP) - A candidate for Congress has been jailed in Georgia while he awaits sentencing for a drunken driving conviction.

Steven Lamar Foster of Dalton is a former physician running as a Democrat in northwest Georgia's 14th District. He's challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Graves in the November election.

Whitfield County Superior Court records show a jury Monday convicted Foster of driving under the influence. The judge ordered him jailed without bond until he's sentenced next week.

A Dalton police report says officers pulled Foster over on Sept. 23 for driving at night without headlights. The officers reported Foster agreed to take a breath test, which showed his blood alcohol content was .103 - above the legal limit of .08.

Foster's attorney, Richard Murray, did not immediately return a phone message Thursday.