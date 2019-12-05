When Tiffani Holbrook of the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging told workshop attendees that more than 7,000 people in Rome are affected by dementia, they were shocked.
At an Alzheimer’s caregiver’s workshop offered Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church, a few people showed up to learn how to better cope with their loved ones with dementia.
“One thousand, five hundred and sixty-four people in Rome, Georgia, have dementia -- and there are another 5,865 caregivers," Holbrook said.
Susan Greene, a gerontological nurse practitioner who helped host the workshop, said the number might be more accurate if you double it.
“These are just those who have been documented,” she noted.
The workshop was hosted by the Area Agency on Aging in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association as part of its Dementia Friendly Rome initiative.
The initiative is funded by a grant given by the Georgia Gerontology Society.
“We want to support those who have dementia and those who are caregivers in our community,” Holbrook said.
LaRay Ramey of the Alzheimer's Association told the workshop participants it is important that caregivers take care of themselves, but often times they forget to do so since it can be extremely time-consuming.
“Did you know that the majority of caregivers pass away before the person they’re caring for?” she asked the audience. “That’s because they forget to take care of themselves.”
These include doing things like going for yearly check-ups and regular doctor appointments.
One participant can relate to that warning all too well. Lura Smith, who lives in Cartersville, said she's supposed to be going to physical therapy for her own personal injury but she can’t because she takes care of her mother with dementia. Her mother is in her 90s.
“I can’t afford to pay $20 an hour (for home health care),” Smith said. She went to the workshop hoping to find more resources.
When the Dementia Friendly Rome initiative began, a survey conducted by the Area Agency on Aging showed that the biggest gap in providing a dementia-friendly Rome came in training and awareness of resources.
“A lot of people don’t know about the Area Agency on Aging,” said Holbrook. “We have home delivery meals, adult day health. And some may not know about the Alzheimer’s Association.”
The next workshop hosted by the Dementia Friendly Rome initiative will be on Dec. 13 at Mercy Care, 300 Chatillion Road. It will focus on the behaviors of those with dementia.