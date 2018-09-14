Breaking News
Dem. Lt. Gov. candidate will be present at Georgia Giants Dinner
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico is scheduled to be in Rome on Friday at the annual Georgia Giants Dinner — the primary fundraiser for the Floyd County Democratic Party.
State Sen. Nikema Williams, first vice chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, also is a confirmed featured speaker for the event, which starts at 6 p.m. in the Christopher Browning Pavilion at Oak Hill on the Berry College campus.
“I do believe we’re going to have three or four more statewide candidates,” said FCDP Chair Ruth Demeter. “We’re thrilled.”
Stacey Abrams, the party’s gubernatorial candidate, won’t be able to make it, but she’s sending a special recorded message. Demeter said the state party is training resources on the county.
“This is the first year they have put paid field staff in Floyd County,” she said. “They’ve really never done any work north of Fulton County so, yes, the wave is moving.”
Tickets to the dinner are $60 each, with sponsorships available from $100 to $2,500. They can be purchased online at FCDems.org or at the door. Demeter said interest is heightened due to the upcoming election.
“Last year we had 100 people show up in Cave Spring. We’re expecting quite a bit more this year,” she said.
While Floyd County is considered a Republican stronghold, and Georgia has been reliably red in recent years, there are Democratic challengers in all the statewide contests on the Nov. 6 election ballot.
Locally, Democrat Stephanie Wright is seeking the Floyd County Commission seat held by Republican Rhonda Wallace. State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, is facing a challenge from Democrat Evan Ross and Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, is up against Democrat John Burnette II.
Also, Democrat Steven Foster of Dalton is on the ballot opposite U.S. Rep Tom Graves, R-Rangers. Foster is campaigning from jail while serving a DUI sentence.
Oct. 9 is the deadline to register to vote in the general election.
Residents can check their status and register online at the Georgia My Voter Page website, https://mvp.sos.ga.gov. Registration also can be done at state offices, libraries and the Floyd County Elections Office, 12. E. Fourth Ave.
Absentee ballots could start going out as early as Tuesday to those who have requested them.