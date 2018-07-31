Delta provides GNTC with maintenance tech training grant
Similar programs at Augusta Technical College, Central Georgia Technical College, Savannah Technical College and South Georgia Technical College also received $50,000 grants from the Delta Foundation.
Delta has partnered with almost 50 aviation maintenance training programs across the country in an effort to identify, mentor and source the next generation of aircraft maintenance technicians.
Boeing issued a report in 2016 saying the industry would need more than 600,000 new mechanics by 2030.
"Now we can look back now and say those are extremely conservative numbers," Jon Byrd said. Byrd is the Georgia Northwestern Technical College aviation maintenance program director.
He said Delta and the other airlines have become very pro-active in trying to develop a pool of new mechanics.
Byrd, who chairs a statewide advisory committee said several industries have gotten onboard to help prepare students for the future needs.
The current curriculum, approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, is at least 40 years old, according to Byrd. The purpose of this round of Delta grants is to upgrade the technology to better train and prepare them to work on state-of-the-art aircraft.
"The stipulation for this grant is this money is to go to more advanced avionics and more advanced composite training," Byrd said.
He said his students are reverse engineering training panels that have been donated by Delta. The airline is supplying the parts and offering free-training for the instructors to go to the Delta technical operations facility to get first-hand training on the latest equipment so that they can in turn better train their students.
"Knowledge of avionics, electrical systems and composite construction is critical in the aviation industry, and this grant will help better prepare students for their future careers," said Tad Hutcheson, Senior Vice President of The Delta Air Lines Foundation.
The GNTC program is able to accept 24 students a year and consistently has a waiting list.
"We start off (each class) full, but by the time their done we lose about a third," Byrd said. "That seems to be an industry standard.”